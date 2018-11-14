Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn (GLDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 26th

Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn (NASDAQ:GLDI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years.
GLDI opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $9.32.
