Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Announces Earnings Results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.33. 1,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,923. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

