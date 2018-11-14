Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect First Solar (FSLR) Stock Price

Headlines about First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) have been trending negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. First Solar earned a news impact score of -2.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the solar cell manufacturer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected First Solar’s analysis:

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $81.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $676.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.93 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $79.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.03.

In related news, insider Raffi Garabedian sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $199,369.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,161.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect First Solar (FSLR) Stock Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/critical-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-first-solar-fslr-stock-price.html.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.