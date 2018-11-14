CrowdWiz Price Reaches $0.0203 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $11,229.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00048227 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00025248 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006881 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003991 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006635 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002256 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

WIZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 11,169,314 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @





and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.