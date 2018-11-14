Cue Biopharma (CUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.24), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,670. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $17.99.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $48,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cue Biopharma stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Cue Biopharma worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate includes CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to human papilloma virus related cancers.

