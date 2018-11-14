Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 3,525,522 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 301% from the previous session’s volume of 878,869 shares.The stock last traded at $18.65 and had previously closed at $16.85.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Friday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

About Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

