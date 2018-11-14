Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01).

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 513.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/cyclacel-pharmaceuticals-cycc-hits-new-1-year-low-following-weak-earnings.html.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.