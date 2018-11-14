CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,082 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,686,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,422,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,917,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBAY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 780,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,810. The company has a market cap of $624.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.89. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

