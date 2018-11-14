CynergisTek (CTEK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CynergisTek, Inc. provides cyber security and information management consulting in healthcare industry. It specializes in privacy, security, compliance and document management. The company’s service includes risk assessment, technical security, baseline security, information security program assessment, print security, vulnerability, architecture, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing and riskSonar assessment tool. CynergisTek Inc., formerly known as Auxilio, Inc., is headquartered in Mission Viejo, CA. “

NYSEAMERICAN CTEK opened at $4.32 on Monday. CynergisTek has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CynergisTek by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 463,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 133,362 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CynergisTek by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of CynergisTek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CynergisTek by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in shares of CynergisTek by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

