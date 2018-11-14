Cytokinetics (CYTK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.10

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 6577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

The company has a market cap of $361.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 10.57.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,593.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,090 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

