Daimler (DDAIF) Earns Neutral Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 26th. equinet restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Independent Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,317. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. Daimler has a 12-month low of $56.21 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $46.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Daimler will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

