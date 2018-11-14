Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 21.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,330,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $691,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,510 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,617,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,144 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,024,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,981,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Albemarle by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,220,000 after acquiring an additional 55,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.2% in the second quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 757,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $301,041.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $86.75 and a twelve month high of $139.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 29.19%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

