Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,175,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,389,000 after purchasing an additional 44,291 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,226,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 110,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup set a $165.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $155.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.85.

WLTW opened at $159.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

In related news, insider Todd J. Jones sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $381,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,211. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

