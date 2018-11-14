Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $548,000 Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,765,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 41.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5,677.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,674,000 after buying an additional 476,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 395,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,453,000 after buying an additional 56,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.45 and a twelve month high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $1,941,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $232,606.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,279.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,008 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.07.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

