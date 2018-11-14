Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 21,906 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSB. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000.

SPSB stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $30.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.0682 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

