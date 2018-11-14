Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in BlackRock Income Trust (BKT)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $659,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,125,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKT opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $6.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

