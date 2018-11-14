David J. Schulte Buys 1,000 Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR) Stock

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) CEO David J. Schulte bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,733.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CORR opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.72. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Research analysts predict that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 13.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 38.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 97,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

