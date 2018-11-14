DDD Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,000. Polaris Industries accounts for approximately 1.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $137.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PII. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $99.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.23.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

