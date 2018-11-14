DDD Partners LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12,600.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $78.34.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

