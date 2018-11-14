Debitum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $43,775.00 (DEB)

Debitum (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Debitum has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $43,775.00 worth of Debitum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Debitum has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One Debitum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00017517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00147885 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00237333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.99 or 0.10660073 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00009560 BTC.

Debitum Token Profile

Debitum was first traded on October 26th, 2017. Debitum’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,445,716 tokens. Debitum’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork. The Reddit community for Debitum is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Debitum is blog.debitum.network. The official website for Debitum is debitum.network.

Debitum Token Trading

Debitum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Debitum using one of the exchanges listed above.

