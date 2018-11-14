DECENT Trading 41.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. DECENT has a market cap of $6.46 million and $290,055.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DECENT has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00002225 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, BCEX and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECENT Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BCEX, LBank, ChaoEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

