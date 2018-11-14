Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Trading Down 38.1% This Week

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $336,009.00 and approximately $181.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and IDEX. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning launched on March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,383,291 tokens. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

