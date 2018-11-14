Deckers Outdoor (DECK) PT Raised to $140.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $137.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $130.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $68.32 and a twelve month high of $137.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $501.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $192,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474,490.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $821,965. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 57.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

