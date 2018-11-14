Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DFRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Del Frisco's Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DFRG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.87. 781,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $218.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 40,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $249,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 24,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $147,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $655,760 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 66.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.