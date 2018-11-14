Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Delek US by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Delek US by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of DK stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.06). Delek US had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

DK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Delek US from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

In other Delek US news, Director David Wiessman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $3,246,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/delek-us-holdings-inc-dk-shares-sold-by-meeder-asset-management-inc.html.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.