Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 15th. Analysts expect Delta Apparel to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

DLA stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $22.10.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/delta-apparel-dla-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle basics and branded active wear apparel, headwear, and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Branded and Basics. It provides various casual and athletic products for men, women, juniors, youth, and children through various distribution channels and distribution tiers, including department stores, sporting goods and outdoor retailers, specialty stores, boutiques, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, and the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.