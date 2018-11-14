DeltaCredits (DCRE) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

DeltaCredits (CURRENCY:DCRE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 14th. DeltaCredits has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of DeltaCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001713 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeltaCredits has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00013288 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006879 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003994 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006675 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002300 BTC.

DeltaCredits Profile

DeltaCredits uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. DeltaCredits’ official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto.

Buying and Selling DeltaCredits

DeltaCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

