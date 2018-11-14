Denbury Resources (DNR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Denbury Resources (NYSE: DNR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/13/2018 – Denbury Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “With its unique profile, compelling economics and unmatched infrastructure, Denbury Resources’ is positioned well to deliver long-term sustainable growth. We appreciate the company’s cost-reduction initiatives. Moreover, Denbury’s niche, highly specialized strategy to increase oil recovery from mature depleted oil fields through tertiary CO2 flooding will help it grow in the future. The firm has significant tertiary proved and potential oil equivalent reserves in both the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain areas. We also appreciate Denbury as the firm could manage to replace 127% of production during 2017 by reserves.”

11/8/2018 – Denbury Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

11/2/2018 – Denbury Resources was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

11/1/2018 – Denbury Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/30/2018 – Denbury Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Denbury Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

10/24/2018 – Denbury Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “With its unique profile, compelling economics and unmatched infrastructure, Denbury Resources’ is positioned well to deliver long-term sustainable growth. We appreciate the company’s cost-reduction initiatives. Moreover, Denbury’s niche, highly specialized strategy to increase oil recovery from mature depleted oil fields through tertiary CO2 flooding will help it grow in the future. However, the company’s debt-to-capitalization ratio is 75.2% compared with the broader industry average of 45.8%. The company’s high leverage is a cause for concern. Also, Denbury’s project inventory is concentrated mostly on a few tertiary recovery projects. Hence, total company performance as well as profitability remains exposed to execution and operational risks of these individual projects.”

10/23/2018 – Denbury Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/9/2018 – Denbury Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “With its unique profile, compelling economics and unmatched infrastructure, Denbury Resources’ is positioned well to deliver long-term sustainable growth. We appreciate the company’s cost-reduction initiatives. Moreover, Denbury’s niche, highly specialized strategy to increase oil recovery from mature depleted oil fields through tertiary CO2 flooding will help it grow in the future. However, the company’s debt-to-capitalization ratio is 75.2% compared with the broader industry average of 45.7%. The company’s high leverage is a cause for concern. Also, Denbury’s project inventory is concentrated mostly on a few tertiary recovery projects. Hence, total company performance as well as profitability remains exposed to execution and operational risks of these individual projects.”

10/3/2018 – Denbury Resources is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DNR opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 3.74.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denbury Resources news, CAO James S. Matthews sold 20,000 shares of Denbury Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 459,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,352.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,977,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $409,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,324,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,022,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $124,137,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,889,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,680,373 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428,350 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

