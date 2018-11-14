Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. Descartes Systems Group reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Descartes Systems Group.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,358. Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 81.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3,015.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8,153.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

