Desjardins Comments on Canadian Tire Co. Limited’s Q4 2018 Earnings (CTC)

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) – Desjardins increased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a report released on Friday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst K. Howlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.63. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s FY2019 earnings at $13.13 EPS.

Shares of CTC opened at C$235.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.59. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$225.20 and a 12-month high of C$269.90.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, Canadian Tire Gas, Mark's, PartSource, and FGL banners.

