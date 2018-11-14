Desjardins Comments on Titanium Transportation Group Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc (CVE:TTR) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Cormark set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of CVE TTR opened at C$1.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Titanium Transportation Group has a 12-month low of C$0.82 and a 12-month high of C$2.40.

In other Titanium Transportation Group news, insider Trunkeast Investments Canada L sold 35,000 shares of Titanium Transportation Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment in Canada and the United States.

