Desjardins Trims Lassonde Industries (LAS.A) Target Price to C$250.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$295.00 to C$250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

TSE:LAS.A opened at C$206.00 on Monday. Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$209.50 and a 52 week high of C$269.18.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.