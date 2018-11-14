Desjardins Weighs in on Granite Real Estate’s FY2018 Earnings (GRT)

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for Granite Real Estate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.47. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Granite Real Estate alerts:

Granite Real Estate has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th.

Granite Real Estate Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.