Destination Wealth Management Buys 2,287 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 248.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 74,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 105.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 120.2% in the second quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 51,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $54.60.

