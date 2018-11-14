Destination Wealth Management Buys 521 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,594,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,512,019,000 after buying an additional 1,656,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,562,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,135,533,000 after buying an additional 454,434 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,800,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,847,000 after buying an additional 1,234,191 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,021,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,189,557,000 after buying an additional 123,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 63.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,222,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,000,199,000 after buying an additional 1,643,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,222,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,347,973. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. B. Riley reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $199.31 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $176.01 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

