Destination Wealth Management Has $12.91 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Citigroup by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,175,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 395,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after buying an additional 2,301,918 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 107,588,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,839,000 after buying an additional 2,247,392 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,423,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,650,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.91.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

