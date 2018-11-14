Destination Wealth Management Sells 706 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 74,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $2,686,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $3,918,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 154,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 126.9% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE:DUK opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.18%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

