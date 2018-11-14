Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Siemens (SIE) a €115.00 Price Target

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €115.00 ($133.72) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIE. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a price target on shares of Siemens in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €128.55 ($149.48).

SIE opened at €100.88 ($117.30) on Wednesday. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

