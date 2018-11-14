Deutsche Post (DPW) PT Set at €35.00 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective from Nord/LB in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Societe Generale set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.43 ($42.36).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €28.65 ($33.31) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

