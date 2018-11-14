Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

DTEGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

DTEGY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,579. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

