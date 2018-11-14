DHI Group Inc (DHX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,353 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DHI Group by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 29,095 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. DHI Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $93.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.34.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. DHI Group had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHI Group Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and connections services to professional communities in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

