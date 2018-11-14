DHX Media (DHX) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.00. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

DHX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of DHX Media from C$3.75 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of DHX Media from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DHX Media from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DHX Media from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.72.

TSE:DHX traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 939,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,052. DHX Media has a twelve month low of C$1.09 and a twelve month high of C$3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.22.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.50 million. Analysts expect that DHX Media will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Edward John Lamb acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$43,000.00. Also, insider David A. Regan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total transaction of C$103,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 80,500 shares of company stock worth $155,946.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

