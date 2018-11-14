DHX Media (DHXM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. DHX Media had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $79.61 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:DHXM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 86,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. DHX Media has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $256.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHXM. CIBC downgraded shares of DHX Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DHX Media in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DHX Media in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of DHX Media by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 93,022 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DHX Media during the second quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHX Media during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of DHX Media during the second quarter valued at about $13,207,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of DHX Media by 6,841,181.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,436,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,648 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

