DHX Media (DHXM) Downgraded by CIBC

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of DHX Media in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of DHX Media in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ DHXM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 37,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. DHX Media has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $256.50 million, a PE ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 0.17.

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. DHX Media had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of DHX Media by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 93,022 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHX Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DHX Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,207,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of DHX Media by 6,841,181.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,436,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHX Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

