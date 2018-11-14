Diageo plc (DGE) Receives GBX 2,882.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,893.13 ($37.80).

DGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Cfra set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

In related news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 20,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,735 ($35.74), for a total transaction of £565,324.50 ($738,696.59). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,525 ($32.99) per share, with a total value of £757,500 ($989,807.92). Insiders have purchased 30,315 shares of company stock worth $76,624,095 over the last three months.

Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,730 ($35.67) on Friday. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,735.50 ($35.74).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

