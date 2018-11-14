Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Shares Gap Up to $12.88

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.41, but opened at $12.88. Diamond Offshore Drilling shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 3488150 shares changing hands.

DO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. HSBC upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.80 to $20.80 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,655 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,724 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,333 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

