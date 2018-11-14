Digital Rupees (DRS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Digital Rupees (CURRENCY:DRS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, Digital Rupees has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Digital Rupees has a total market cap of $32,611.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Digital Rupees was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Rupees coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Digital Rupees

Digital Rupees (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digital Rupees’ total supply is 510,802,961 coins. Digital Rupees’ official website is www.digitalrs.me. Digital Rupees’ official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees.

Buying and Selling Digital Rupees

Digital Rupees can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Rupees directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Rupees should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Rupees using one of the exchanges listed above.

