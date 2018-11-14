Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (YINN) Shares Gap Down to $18.57

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.46, but opened at $18.57. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 79360 shares changing hands.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. SP Asset Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $581,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

