Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (YINN) Shares Gap Up to $19.07

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.20, but opened at $19.07. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 1197486 shares changing hands.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,566,000. SP Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

