Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings per share of $2.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the lowest is $2.56. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.10 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “$271.75” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.30.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $264.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $168.56 and a twelve month high of $305.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.32, for a total transaction of $2,953,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,238,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,404 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $1,294,247.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,323.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,004 shares of company stock worth $11,956,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,662,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

